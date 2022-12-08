Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $46,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 162,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

