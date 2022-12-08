Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

