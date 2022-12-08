Cowen Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

