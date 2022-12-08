Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,441 Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

CLDS stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares



