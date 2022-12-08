Credit Suisse AG Acquires 851 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of CASY opened at $246.95 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $248.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

