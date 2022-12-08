Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after buying an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,577,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,730,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

