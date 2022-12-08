Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

