Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

