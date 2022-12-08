Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 593,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.48.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

