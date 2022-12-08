Credit Suisse AG Buys 236,188 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,188 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

