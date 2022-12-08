Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 7.7 %

TOL stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

