Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

