Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,177 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

