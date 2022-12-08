Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,138 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,501,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,384,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after buying an additional 321,582 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42.
