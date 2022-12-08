Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

