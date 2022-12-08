Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

