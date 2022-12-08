Credit Suisse AG Has $5.72 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

