Credit Suisse AG Has $5.80 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindsay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $172.58 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.