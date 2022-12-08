Credit Suisse AG Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($76.84) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.11) to €74.00 ($77.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

