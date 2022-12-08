Credit Suisse AG Has $5.88 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv Trading Down 3.1 %

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.