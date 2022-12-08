Credit Suisse AG Has $5.95 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta Trading Down 1.0 %
MQ stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $19.72.
Marqeta Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
