Credit Suisse AG Has $5.95 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.0 %

MQ stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

