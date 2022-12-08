Credit Suisse AG Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,675 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.