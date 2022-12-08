Credit Suisse AG Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

