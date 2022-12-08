Credit Suisse AG Has $6.13 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $518.64 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.32 and its 200-day moving average is $478.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

