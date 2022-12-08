Credit Suisse AG Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,839,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.