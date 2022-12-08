Credit Suisse AG Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.