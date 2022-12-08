Credit Suisse AG Has $6.34 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

Shares of DECK opened at $377.85 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $409.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

