Credit Suisse AG Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

