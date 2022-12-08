Credit Suisse AG Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JBL opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

