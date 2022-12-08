Credit Suisse AG Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 233.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 134,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,966 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.6% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 247.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 230,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

