Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

LOB opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $92.73.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

