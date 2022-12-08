Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

