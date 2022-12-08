Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 108.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SiTime by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.03.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

