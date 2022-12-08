Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

