Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

