Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

