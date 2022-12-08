Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

CW opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

