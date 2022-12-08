Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

