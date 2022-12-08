Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 507,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 308,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 507,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 324.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

