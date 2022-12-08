Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,384 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,655,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $4,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

