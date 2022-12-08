Credit Suisse AG Sells 112,516 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 112,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,630 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 359,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 176,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.