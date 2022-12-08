Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,436 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after buying an additional 864,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.