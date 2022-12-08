Credit Suisse AG Sells 156,878 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of ICL stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.