Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,613 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

