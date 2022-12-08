Credit Suisse AG Sells 494 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

