Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,346 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

