Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,511 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

