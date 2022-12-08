Credit Suisse AG Sells 583 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

