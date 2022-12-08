Credit Suisse AG Sells 601,410 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 601,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 425,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of BLUE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

