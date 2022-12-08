Credit Suisse AG Sells 887 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 469.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 401,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

